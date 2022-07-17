UrduPoint.com

PML-N To Win Punjab By-polls: Marriyum

Sumaira FH Published July 17, 2022 | 12:20 PM

PML-N to win Punjab by-polls: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday believed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would win the Punjab by-polls with the help and support of people who would surely vote for development, progress and prosperity of the country.

She, in a series of tweets, said people of the 20 Constituencies, where the by-polls is underway, would reject Imran Khan who deprived them of free-electricity relief and did politics of lies, u-turn and corruption.

They would also vote against Imran Khan for violating the constitution and promoting chaos and anarchy in the country, she added.

Sharing the snapshot of a report which claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers had inflicted head injury to a worker of PML-N, she said this was the evidence which spoke volume about the anarchic, chaotic and rowdy training imparted by Imran Khan to his party.

She advised Imran Khan to contest elections instead of resorting to the anarchy.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Maryam Aurangzeb Progress Sunday Muslim

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

3 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

11 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

11 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.