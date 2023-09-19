Open Menu

PML-N To Win Upcoming Elections On Basis Of Performance: Sanaullah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would win the general elections on the basis of its commendable performance and demanded transparent elections in the country.

Talking to a Private news channel, he said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will continue hopefully to play its role in the sustainability, promotion, and stability of democracy where every political party would participate in the electoral process without any discrimination.

The level-playing field should be available to all the political parties in the country, he added.

He also reiterated his request for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to announce the election date under constitutional norms.

He further said that party supremo Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had always played a vital role in stabilizing country, adding, his governments in the past had ended terrorism and power load shedding from the country.

Replying to a question, he replied that PTI leadership is responsible for the current economic situation of the country, adding,18 political leaders had left the PTI party due to ego of Imran Khan.

