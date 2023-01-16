Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that the PML-N along with allied parties was striving to boost the country's economy

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that the PML-N along with allied parties was striving to boost the country's economy.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the PML-N workers, which called on him at his residence.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Niazi were constantly engaged in conspiracies against the country and state institutions.

He said that the flawed policies of the former government, led by PTI Chief Imran Khan, had pushed the country in a crisis. "The PML-N and allied parties are striving to steer the country on a path of prosperity", he added.