PML-N Trying To Boost Country's Economy: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Central Leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim

Umer Jamshaid Published January 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Naeem Karim on Monday said that the PML-N along with allied parties was striving to boost the country's economy

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the PML-N workers, which called on him at his residence.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Imran Niazi were constantly engaged in conspiracies against the country and state institutions.

He said that the flawed policies of the former government, led by PTI Chief Imran Khan, had pushed the country in a crisis. "The PML-N and allied parties are striving to steer the country on a path of prosperity", he added.

