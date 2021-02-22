UrduPoint.com
PML-N Trying To Make ECP Controversial: Zartaj Gul

Mon 22nd February 2021 | 10:53 PM

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Monday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial

Talking to a private news channel, she said whenever PML-N faced defeat in any elections it started levelling baseless allegations against the institutions and political opponents.

She said PML-N leadership was habitual to speak lie before the nation. Zartaj Gull said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N were two sides of a same coin as both the parties remained involved in massive corruption during their governmental tenures.

Replying to a question, she said PPP had registered fake case against opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and he was even tortured in the jail.

