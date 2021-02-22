PML-N trying to make ECP controversial: Zartaj Gul

State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Monday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Monday alleged that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to make the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) controversial.

Talking to a private news channel, she said whenever PML-N faced defeat in any elections it started levelling baseless allegations against the institutions and political opponents.

She said PML-N leadership was habitual to speak lie before the nation. Zartaj Gull said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PML-N were two sides of a same coin as both the parties remained involved in massive corruption during their governmental tenures.

Replying to a question, she said PPP had registered fake case against opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and he was even tortured in the jail.