PML-N trying to undermine national institutions: Firdous

SIALKOT, July 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Sunday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was trying to create chaos in the country for political gains.

Addressing a news conference here, she said the former ruling party was responsible for the current price hike as its leadership had committed massive corruption and used national resources for their personal benefit.

The hue and cry being made by some political elements was aimed at diverting the people's attention from their corruption, she added.

Dr Firdous termed the video, played by PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz at a press conference on Saturday, fake and fabricated, which, she said, was an attempt to to undermine the state institutions. The government had ordered an inquiry into the matter and after its forensic test all the facts about the video would be presented before the public.

She said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government believed in the supremacy of the rule of law and was taking steps to strengthen the democratic institutions and promote democracy at grossroots level.

She said the government was making sincere efforts to steer the country out of crises and the people would observe a visible change in that regard in near future.

Dr Firdous said the former rulers promoted the culture of corruption only to prolong their tenures and in the process ruined the national economy. However, the presenr government was endeavouring to make the country poverty and corruption free for a better future of the coming generations, she added.

Firdous said several positive steps had been taken for strengthening the economy. The government was making all-out efforts to bring about radical changes in every fields of life and solve the problems being faced by the people, she added.

She said the government was trying to improve the economic conditions of working journalists. It was well aware of the economic problems of the journalist community and had decided to solve them on priority.

The special assistant said the government was also taking necessary measures for resolving the issues confronting the business community.

She said that government's efforts were aimed at keeping the industrial production wheel moving. Sine the business community was the backbone of the national economy, the government would announce a special business policy soon, she added.