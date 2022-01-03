UrduPoint.com

PML-N Turns Country's Electricity On Imported Fuel: Hammad Azhar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 08:44 PM

PML-N turns country's electricity on imported fuel: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the PML-N government turned the country's electricity on imported fuel and now their prices has surged in the international market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the PML-N government turned the country's electricity on imported fuel and now their prices has surged in the international market.

Responding to a tweet of PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, he said, "For your (Miftah) information, the fuel cost adjustment is being done due the fuel of your imported LNG and coal power plants".

Related Topics

Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Market Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Senate body directs authorities to give protection ..

Senate body directs authorities to give protection to the widow of Nazim Jokhio ..

56 seconds ago
 Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to E ..

Putin Orders Russian Cabinet to Take Measures to Ensure Safety at Coal Mines

58 seconds ago
 Commissioner presides meetings to review COVID vac ..

Commissioner presides meetings to review COVID vaccination process, anti polio c ..

1 minute ago
 US Authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 'Booster' Vaccine ..

US Authorizes Pfizer's COVID-19 'Booster' Vaccine for 12-15 Year Old Adolescents ..

1 minute ago
 860 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

860 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so far: Election Commission of Pa ..

5 minutes ago
 Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power sus ..

Islamabad Electric Supply Company issues power suspension programme

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.