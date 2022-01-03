(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar on Monday said the PML-N government turned the country's electricity on imported fuel and now their prices has surged in the international market.

Responding to a tweet of PML-N leader Miftah Ismail, he said, "For your (Miftah) information, the fuel cost adjustment is being done due the fuel of your imported LNG and coal power plants".