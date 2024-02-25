PML-N Ulema Accuse PTI Of Attempting To Undermine National Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2024 | 06:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) PML-N Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for allegedly sabotaging the nation's economic stability by corresponding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Addressing an Ulema Convention on Sunday, Amjad asserted that the PTI's purported agenda is to dismantle the national economy, citing the recent letter to the IMF as evidence. He criticized the PTI for burdening the country with loans and then shifting the responsibility of repayment onto future generations.
Highlighting the PML-N's track record, Amjad claimed that his party has historically navigated the nation out of crises towards progress. He emphasized the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in safeguarding Pakistan's ideological boundaries and promoting social consciousness.
Amjad called upon Ulema and Mashaikh to utilize their platforms to cultivate awareness among the populace, advocating for the establishment of an Islamic, prosperous society. He stressed the importance of creating a peaceful environment to alleviate public uncertainty, thereby facilitating political stability and economic revitalization.
Prominent figures including Pir Zahoor Abbas Qadri, Maulana Mazhar Usmani, and Maulana Ehsan ul Haq Siddiqui echoed Amjad's sentiments during the convention. Hafiz Muhammad Shoaib ur Rahman Qasmi and Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the commitment of Ulema and Mashaikh towards national prosperity.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PPP emphasizes minority representation9 minutes ago
-
CM opens new museum in Badshahi mosque and upgradation project of Mazaar-e-Iqbal9 minutes ago
-
Kumail felicitates new elected Speaker SA9 minutes ago
-
CM launches rehabilitation project of Kharak Singh's Heveli, Akbari Mahal in Lahore Fort9 minutes ago
-
320 kites confiscated during operation9 minutes ago
-
Railways finalize plan to procure 230 passengers coaches9 minutes ago
-
Utility Stores reduces prices ahead of Ramazan9 minutes ago
-
Expert urges action against cervical cancer19 minutes ago
-
Newly Speakers SA felicitated19 minutes ago
-
Nomination papers of Maryam Nawaz, Rana Aftab submitted for Punjab CM19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi inaugurates New Lab & Collection Centre at SIMS19 minutes ago
-
Over 786,877 children to be protected against Polio in Rawalpindi19 minutes ago