PML-N Ulema accuse PTI of attempting to undermine national economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) PML-N Ulema and Mashaikh Wing Punjab General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad lambasted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder for allegedly sabotaging the nation's economic stability by corresponding with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing an Ulema Convention on Sunday, Amjad asserted that the PTI's purported agenda is to dismantle the national economy, citing the recent letter to the IMF as evidence. He criticized the PTI for burdening the country with loans and then shifting the responsibility of repayment onto future generations.

Highlighting the PML-N's track record, Amjad claimed that his party has historically navigated the nation out of crises towards progress. He emphasized the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in safeguarding Pakistan's ideological boundaries and promoting social consciousness.

Amjad called upon Ulema and Mashaikh to utilize their platforms to cultivate awareness among the populace, advocating for the establishment of an Islamic, prosperous society. He stressed the importance of creating a peaceful environment to alleviate public uncertainty, thereby facilitating political stability and economic revitalization.

Prominent figures including Pir Zahoor Abbas Qadri, Maulana Mazhar Usmani, and Maulana Ehsan ul Haq Siddiqui echoed Amjad's sentiments during the convention. Hafiz Muhammad Shoaib ur Rahman Qasmi and Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi also addressed the gathering, reaffirming the commitment of Ulema and Mashaikh towards national prosperity.