Open Menu

PML-N Ulema Wing Outlines Progress Under Nawaz Leadership

Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM

PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Ulema Wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Ulema Wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he emphasised departure from divisive politics and said that the incoming government should tackle poverty, inflation and unemployment issues through constructive policies.

Promoting understanding and unity, Amjad called for opposition cooperation in addressing the country's challenges, including economic instability and public welfare. He said that with a focus on good governance, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz aims to transform Punjab into a model province. As Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, the pledge for positive change signals hope for a prosperous and democratic future, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Progress Muslim From Government Unity Foods Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwa ..

PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Mate ..

Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..

2 minutes ago
 CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in Febru ..

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February

2 minutes ago
 Call to promote technical education

Call to promote technical education

2 minutes ago
 Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (P ..

Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting

2 minutes ago
 CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker

2 minutes ago
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles

8 minutes ago
 World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur

8 minutes ago
 US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to Euro ..

US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage ..

Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city

8 minutes ago
 LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean

17 minutes ago
 PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan