PML-N Ulema Wing Outlines Progress Under Nawaz Leadership
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2024 | 06:57 PM
Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Ulema Wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Ulema Wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.
In a statement issued here on Friday, he emphasised departure from divisive politics and said that the incoming government should tackle poverty, inflation and unemployment issues through constructive policies.
Promoting understanding and unity, Amjad called for opposition cooperation in addressing the country's challenges, including economic instability and public welfare. He said that with a focus on good governance, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz aims to transform Punjab into a model province. As Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, the pledge for positive change signals hope for a prosperous and democratic future, he added.
Recent Stories
PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rain ..
Punjab University Institute of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering (IMME) organ ..
CPI inflation decelerates to 23.1 percent in February
Call to promote technical education
Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting
CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles
World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur
US spy-tech firm Palantir faces rocky path to European ambitions
Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city
LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean
PEF unveils admission policy for 2024-25
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PRCS announces comprehensive relief efforts in Gwadar following devastating rainfall2 minutes ago
-
Call to promote technical education2 minutes ago
-
Punjab University Officers Welfare Association (PUOWA) meeting2 minutes ago
-
CM seeks report on murder of domestic worker2 minutes ago
-
Safe City cameras identify 79 stolen vehicles8 minutes ago
-
World Civil Defence Day observed in Sukkur8 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits,inspected rain water drainage in Nawabshah city8 minutes ago
-
LWMC & PSCA collaborate to keep Lahore clean17 minutes ago
-
DC calls for top-notch security, public cooperation for PSL17 minutes ago
-
ECP fixes March 9 for presidential election17 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Mustafa wins NA deputy speaker election1 minute ago
-
Ghulam Mustafa takes oath1 minute ago