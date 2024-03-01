PML-N Ulema wing outlines progress under Nawaz leadership

Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Ulema Wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N Punjab Ulema Wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad has outlined a vision of national progress under the leadership of party supremo Nawaz Sharif.

In a statement issued here on Friday, he emphasised departure from divisive politics and said that the incoming government should tackle poverty, inflation and unemployment issues through constructive policies.

Promoting understanding and unity, Amjad called for opposition cooperation in addressing the country's challenges, including economic instability and public welfare. He said that with a focus on good governance, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz aims to transform Punjab into a model province. As Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, the pledge for positive change signals hope for a prosperous and democratic future, he added.