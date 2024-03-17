PML-N Ulema Wing Praises Ramazan Package
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 17, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2024) PML-N's Ulema and Mashaikh Wing in Punjab have praised the Nighban package introduced by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. The initiative aims to benefit 6.5 million individuals in the province and is seen as a demonstration of the government's dedication to the people's welfare, particularly in light of rising food prices.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday by Pakistan Muslim League-N's Ulema-o-Mashyaikh wing General Secretary Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjid and Media Coordinator Hafiz Muhammad Tayyab Qasmi highlighted the government's resolve to address inflation and unemployment as top priorities.
Expressing condolences for the recent martyrdom of Pakistan Army personnel in a terrorist attack in North Waziristan, the statement emphasized the nation's solidarity in combating terrorism and honoring those who sacrifice their lives for the country.
Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjid affirmed the government's commitment to taking strict action against those responsible for artificial inflation, ensuring accountability for those who betray the trust of the underprivileged. He lauded Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's dedication to serving the people tirelessly, promising to fulfill the aspirations of those affected by poverty, unemployment, and inflation.
Highlighting the shortcomings of the previous administration, Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjid criticized the PTI government's handling of economic challenges, citing soaring prices of essential commodities during their tenure. The provision of Nighban packages underscores the Punjab government's proactive approach to mitigate the hardships faced by its citizens, reflecting a commitment to inclusive growth and social welfare under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's leadership, he concluded.
