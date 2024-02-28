PML-N Ulema Wing Stresses Unity, Respect For Democratic Norms
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:09 PM
Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, has commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's recent gesture of goodwill towards opposition leader
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, has commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's recent gesture of goodwill towards opposition leader.
He hailed her visit as a milestone in Punjab's political history, underscoring the importance of embracing democratic norms for progress. Amjad emphasised the significance of respecting the public mandate and urged political adversaries to refrain from instigating chaos.
In a statement, issued on Wednesday, Amjad urged members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to accept the outcome of elections gracefully, stressing constructive criticism as a cornerstone of both Islamic and democratic societies.
He warned of dangers of political turbulence, stressing that the younger generation could not afford to be misled amidst Pakistan's political landscape.
Highlighting the importance of implementing Islamic teachings for societal development, Amjad credited the leadership of the PML-N for its commitment to public service based on Islamic principles. He expressed confidence in Maryam Nawaz's leadership, envisioning a prosperous future for Punjab under her governance.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language
CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated
Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high
Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk
LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equality to secure economic ..3 minutes ago
-
59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons3 minutes ago
-
Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, Turbat areas1 minute ago
-
LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer1 minute ago
-
Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar2 minutes ago
-
Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language2 minutes ago
-
CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated2 minutes ago
-
LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews cleanliness arrangements2 minutes ago
-
Court grants bail to PTI candidates10 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 7.4m from 376 defaulters in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
Plans to promote renewable energy must not ignore system’s constraints: Experts3 minutes ago