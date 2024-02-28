Open Menu

PML-N Ulema Wing Stresses Unity, Respect For Democratic Norms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2024 | 08:09 PM

PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, has commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's recent gesture of goodwill towards opposition leader

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, has commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's recent gesture of goodwill towards opposition leader.

He hailed her visit as a milestone in Punjab's political history, underscoring the importance of embracing democratic norms for progress. Amjad emphasised the significance of respecting the public mandate and urged political adversaries to refrain from instigating chaos.

In a statement, issued on Wednesday, Amjad urged members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to accept the outcome of elections gracefully, stressing constructive criticism as a cornerstone of both Islamic and democratic societies.

He warned of dangers of political turbulence, stressing that the younger generation could not afford to be misled amidst Pakistan's political landscape.

Highlighting the importance of implementing Islamic teachings for societal development, Amjad credited the leadership of the PML-N for its commitment to public service based on Islamic principles. He expressed confidence in Maryam Nawaz's leadership, envisioning a prosperous future for Punjab under her governance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Progress Muslim From Opposition

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player ..

Muhammad Amir highlights importance of PSL, player welfare

3 minutes ago
 Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harass ..

Ombudsperson stresses eliminating workplace harassment, promoting gender equalit ..

3 minutes ago
 59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

59 criminals arrested with drugs, weapons

3 minutes ago
 Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, rel ..

Jamali directs departments to expedite rescue, relief works in rain-hit Gwadar, ..

1 minute ago
 LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against ..

LHC dismisses Salman Akram's contempt plea against returning officer

1 minute ago
 Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UE ..

Buildings Energy Research Center inaugurated at UET Peshawar

2 minutes ago
Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

Met office forecasts rains in Sindh from Feb 29

2 minutes ago
 Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

Dr Mehlag’s novel translated in Urdu language

2 minutes ago
 CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

CM promise of air ambulance service appreciated

2 minutes ago
 Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high

Bitcoin tops $60,000, approaches all-time high

2 minutes ago
 Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for r ..

Tensions in breakaway Transnistria dangerous for region: Tusk

2 minutes ago
 LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shah ..

LESCO's anti-power theft operations in Wahga, Shahpur

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan