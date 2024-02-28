PML-N ulema wing stresses unity, respect for democratic norms

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Sahibzada Hafiz Muhammad Amjad, general secretary of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) Ulema and Mashaikh Wing, has commended Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's recent gesture of goodwill towards opposition leader.

He hailed her visit as a milestone in Punjab's political history, underscoring the importance of embracing democratic norms for progress. Amjad emphasised the significance of respecting the public mandate and urged political adversaries to refrain from instigating chaos.

In a statement, issued on Wednesday, Amjad urged members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to accept the outcome of elections gracefully, stressing constructive criticism as a cornerstone of both Islamic and democratic societies.

He warned of dangers of political turbulence, stressing that the younger generation could not afford to be misled amidst Pakistan's political landscape.

Highlighting the importance of implementing Islamic teachings for societal development, Amjad credited the leadership of the PML-N for its commitment to public service based on Islamic principles. He expressed confidence in Maryam Nawaz's leadership, envisioning a prosperous future for Punjab under her governance.