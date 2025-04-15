PML-N Unified Like A Rock;Tahira Aurangzeb
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:04 PM
Member of the National Assembly Begum Tahira Aurangzeb has said that the Pakistan Muslim League(PML-N) is unified like a rock and will always remain united
Addressing the Eid Milan party in honour of former Union Councils Chairmen and Vice-chairmen of PML-N at a local hotel, she said that development funds of Rs20 million would be provided in each union council so that the people could get relief at their doorsteps.
Begum Tahira Aurangzeb said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz were playing a vital role in the development of the country and the stability of the country's economy.
She said that various public welfare projects like free Wi-Fi zones in Nawaz Sharif IT City, e-bike laptop scheme, digital upgradation of the government system, reforms in the field of education, health and sports, Apni Chat Apna Ghar, Ramzan Nigahban Package, Punjab Khushal Program, issuance of Minority Card, Himmat Card, Maryam Ki Dastak App, establishment of Green Biker Lanes, Rani Bazaars, provision of free carts, free home delivery of goods from Model Bazaar and others initiatives were the landmark of the PML N led governments in Punjab and Federal level. A large number of PML-N city chapter office-bearers and local body representatives were present.
