Open Menu

PML-N Unveils An Economic Revitalization Plan For 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2024 | 09:29 PM

PML-N unveils an economic revitalization plan for 2024

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the pressing economic challenges facing the nation in 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the pressing economic challenges facing the nation in 2024.

Talking to a Private news channel, the PML-N leader expressed confidence in the party's ability to lead the charge in improving the country's economic landscape. Emphasizing that economic stability takes precedence over political consolidation; Asif highlighted the urgency of reviving Pakistan's economy as a top priority for the nation.

As part of their proposed solution, PML-N plans to enhance tax collection mechanisms, tackle energy-related issues, and eradicate corruption through systemic reforms. By undertaking these measures, the party aims to obviate the need for external financial assistance, asserting that the first step is to set their own house in order.

Asif addressed the lingering impacts of the past four to five years, stating that the nation is still reeling from the aftermath.

He stressed the need to rebuild the state's foundations, emphasizing that PML-N is poised to take the helm in this reconstruction effort.

Asserting that there is no magic switch to remedy the country's woes, Asif stated that meticulous attention is required

to rectify the situation comprehensively.

He contended that by rejuvenating the state apparatus and addressing the root causes of economic challenges, the nation can overcome its current predicaments and pave the way for success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead Muslim From Top

Recent Stories

Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance ..

Filing of appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers underway

1 minute ago
 Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

Rescue 1122 responded 472,186 emergencies in 2023

1 minute ago
 Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given ..

Victims of encroachment in Baldia Town being given alternative residential plots ..

5 minutes ago
 HESCO anti theft campaign: 297 more connections in ..

HESCO anti theft campaign: 297 more connections involved in electricity theft de ..

5 minutes ago
 Federal Minister to chair national conference on i ..

Federal Minister to chair national conference on interfaith harmony & peace

5 minutes ago
 Fire brigade extinguished fire within 30 minutes

Fire brigade extinguished fire within 30 minutes

5 minutes ago
Safety of the citizens top priority of NH&MP:IG

Safety of the citizens top priority of NH&MP:IG

5 minutes ago
 SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election c ..

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election campaign on Wednesday

1 hour ago
 Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held D ..

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: auth ..

1 hour ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recei ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

1 hour ago
 CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police statio ..

CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police commended for good performance in ..

Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan