PML-N unveils an economic revitalization plan for 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif has outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the pressing economic challenges facing the nation in 2024.

Talking to a Private news channel, the PML-N leader expressed confidence in the party's ability to lead the charge in improving the country's economic landscape. Emphasizing that economic stability takes precedence over political consolidation; Asif highlighted the urgency of reviving Pakistan's economy as a top priority for the nation.

As part of their proposed solution, PML-N plans to enhance tax collection mechanisms, tackle energy-related issues, and eradicate corruption through systemic reforms. By undertaking these measures, the party aims to obviate the need for external financial assistance, asserting that the first step is to set their own house in order.

Asif addressed the lingering impacts of the past four to five years, stating that the nation is still reeling from the aftermath.

He stressed the need to rebuild the state's foundations, emphasizing that PML-N is poised to take the helm in this reconstruction effort.

Asserting that there is no magic switch to remedy the country's woes, Asif stated that meticulous attention is required

to rectify the situation comprehensively.

He contended that by rejuvenating the state apparatus and addressing the root causes of economic challenges, the nation can overcome its current predicaments and pave the way for success.