PML-N Urges PTI To Help Flood Victims, Avoid Playing Politics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2022 | 10:35 PM

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (N), Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry Monday urged the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), to make efforts to help flood victims and avoid playing politics

The PTI leaders were still engaged in degrading the ruling party of PML-N, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N, he said had invited the PTI leadership for resolving the political issues through negotiations.

Dr Tariq said that PTI leaders were not willing to sit with the government for national interests, adding their party's policies had badly damaged the country's economy.

He advised the PTI leaders to shun political differences and support the government for rehabilitation of flood-hit people.

Dr Tariq said that PML-N government was utilizing all available resources to rehabilitate the flood affected families.

In reply to a question about agreement with IMF, he said that government was holding talks with IMF for soft agreement.

"We will have positive results with IMF soon," he said.

Meanwhile a senior politician Sheikh Waqas Akram talking to news channel said that Pakistan should approach neighboring countries for opening trade so that necessary items could be imported to facilitate the flood victims.

He said that Pakistan could face food crisis due to devastating floods that affected various parts of all provinces.

