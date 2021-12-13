PML-N used NAB for vested interests: Ali Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for vested interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Ali Nawaz Awan Monday said the last government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had used the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for vested interests.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the PML-N had made assets through corruption.

The corruption had damaged the institutions, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government after coming into power took initiatives for strengthening the institutions including NAB.

He said NAB was working against the corruption without discrimination.

Commenting on PML-N's leadership, he said the PML-N had divided into groups and there was a visible vacuum in the party regarding leadership.