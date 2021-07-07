PML-N used national institutions for political gains during regimes: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) being incompetent and corrupt had ruined the national institutions and used them for its political gains during its tenures.

The incumbent government intended to make legislation or institutional reforms to revamp and restructure them to yield desirous results, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the country would run smoothly by the institutions but not individuals.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan being an honest and popular leader was continuously working for development and uplift of the country and people to bring change in their lifestyle.

He said the opposition leaders had established their illegal properties abroad through corrupt practices, adding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had deceived the whole nation in the name of medical illness and now enjoying luxurious life at London.

Shibli Faraz said the court and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were working independently and the government was fully respecting the court's decisions in larger national interest. The PML-N was in a habit to criticize the courts when they had given verdict against its leadership, he added.

Replying to a question, he said the opposition had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save their corrupt leaders from accountability process, but they were totally failed in do so.