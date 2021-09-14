UrduPoint.com

PML-N Used To Clash With State Institutions, Violate Laws For Vested Interest: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Tuesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) always had a clash with state institutions during their governments and violated the laws for their vested interest.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PML-N had attacked the national institutions whenever they went against their policies.

Shafqat said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) should run its business as government machinery instead of behaving like a political party.

It should address the reservation of the incumbent government for the sake of development and progress of the country, he added.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had emerged as a national party with a huge mandate, so the ECP should be reasonable.

He said the PTI government wanted to hold free, fair and transparent elections in the country with the help of state-of-the-art technology - Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

He said the opposition parties were not interested in the electoral reforms and wanted to linger on the issue for political mileage.

He said due to prudent economic regime of the incumbent government, the foreign reserves of the country were showing upward trend.

He said the country's export was increasing and the employment ratio was increasing due to significant growth in the construction, energy, industrial and agricultural sectors.

