PML-N Uses Derogatory Language Against Others: Shahbaz Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 10:25 PM

PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had history for using derogatory language against their opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had history for using derogatory language against their opponents.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many leaders of the PML-N had always crossed the ethical limits during discussion about their opponents.

He said it was the collective responsibility of all politicians to avoid to use derogatory language against their political opponents, adding the PML-N was responsible for introducing obscene language for others.

The SAPM said all the parliamentarians should give respect to each other and use better words for others during their talks.

He said no one was above the law and constitution of the country never allow to any body for using weapon against the officials.

