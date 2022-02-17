UrduPoint.com

PML-N Uses Derogatory Language Against Others: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 10:39 PM

PML-N uses derogatory language against others: Dr. Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had history for using derogatory language against their opponents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had history for using derogatory language against their opponents.

Talking to a private news channel, he said many leaders of the PML-N had always crossed the ethical limits during discussion about their opponents at different forums.

He said it was the collective responsibility of all politicians to avoid using derogatory language against their political opponents, adding, the PML-N was responsible for introducing obscene language for others in national politics.

The SAPM said that all of the parliamentarians should give respect to each other and use better words for others during mutual talks.

