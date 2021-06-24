PML-N uses national assets to issue Sukuk bonds during its stint in power: Farrukh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Setting record straight on Thursday, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib reminded Senior leader of PML-N Maryam Nawaz of the issuance of International Ijara Sukuk bonds worth three billion Dollars by her party while being in the government.

The bonds were issued during three years including 2014, 2016 and 2017, he added.

"Maryam Safdar should not tell a lie.

Ishaq Dar (the former Finance Minister), from 2013 to 2018, did use M1, M2, M3 motorways, Jinnah International Airport, Karachi and other national assets to issue Sukuk bonds for eight times," the minister said in a series of tweets.

He said from 2008 to 2018, both the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had issued domestic Sukuk bonds worth Rs 936,345 million for 19 times.

These were matured after three years, he added.