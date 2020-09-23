UrduPoint.com
PML-N Using Backdoor Channels To Get Political Relief

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders for using backdoor channels to get political relief as usual.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Sharif family was trying to get an escape route from the current political situation and cases.

Commenting on PML-N leaders' meetings with military high ups, he said they had been told to resolve their issues at proper forum.

Sharif family was striving hard to get rid of the cases by using different tactics, he added.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would never compromise with any element involved in corruption and money laundering cases.

