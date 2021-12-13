PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is using delaying tactics for court hearings in cases against Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is using delaying tactics for court hearings in cases against Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N was trying to get maximum time from the courts through audio and video tap dramas, he said while talking to a private television channel. Maryam is a convict and facing the court cases, he said. Targeting the courts by PML-N, on different occasions would damage the image of the country, he said. He appealed the judiciary to take notice of such tactics being used by PML-N.