UrduPoint.com

PML-N Using Delaying Tactics In Court Hearings Against Maryam: Shahzad

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Mon 13th December 2021 | 11:42 PM

PML-N using delaying tactics in court hearings against Maryam: Shahzad

Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is using delaying tactics for court hearings in cases against Maryam Nawaz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is using delaying tactics for court hearings in cases against Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N was trying to get maximum time from the courts through audio and video tap dramas, he said while talking to a private television channel. Maryam is a convict and facing the court cases, he said. Targeting the courts by PML-N, on different occasions would damage the image of the country, he said. He appealed the judiciary to take notice of such tactics being used by PML-N.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim TV From Court

Recent Stories

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building col ..

Pregnant nurse among 7 dead in Sicily building collapse

45 seconds ago
 Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado ..

Biden Says No Absolute Certainty Kentucky Tornado Caused By Climate Change, But ..

46 seconds ago
 Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Norma ..

Ankara, Yerevan to Appoint Special Envoys to Normalize Relations - Foreign Minis ..

49 seconds ago
 US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not B ..

US Faces Difficulties in Ensuring Taliban Do Not Benefit From Aid Funding - Whit ..

18 minutes ago
 Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After To ..

Over 100,000 Americans Face Power Outages After Tornadoes Hit Central, Southern ..

18 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Ca ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzst ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.