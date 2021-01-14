PML-N using different pressure tactics to get NRO: Mian Farrukh Habib

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling and using different pressure tactics to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), which was impossible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with his principles and nobody could get the NRO or relaxation in corruption and money laundering cases from him, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N bigwigs including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz were champion of corruption and they had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

Farrukh Habib said the incumbent government would never make any compromise on across the board accountability against the corrupts and plunderers, adding that it was committed with its promise from day one to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

He termed Maryam Nawaz a certified liar and she told a lie regarding her assets and property, adding that Maryam Nawaz was doing negative politics under banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save her father's corruption and money laundering.