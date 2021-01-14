UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Using Different Pressure Tactics To Get NRO: Mian Farrukh Habib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 01:11 PM

PML-N using different pressure tactics to get NRO: Mian Farrukh Habib

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling and using different pressure tactics to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), which was impossible

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib Thursday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was struggling and using different pressure tactics to get the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO), which was impossible.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was standing with his principles and nobody could get the NRO or relaxation in corruption and money laundering cases from him, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said the PML-N bigwigs including former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and her daughter Maryam Nawaz were champion of corruption and they had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their regimes.

Farrukh Habib said the incumbent government would never make any compromise on across the board accountability against the corrupts and plunderers, adding that it was committed with its promise from day one to eliminate the menace of corruption from the country.

He termed Maryam Nawaz a certified liar and she told a lie regarding her assets and property, adding that Maryam Nawaz was doing negative politics under banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to save her father's corruption and money laundering.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Money Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

PML-Q will hold intra party elections within next ..

6 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang reports 43 confirmed, 68 asym ..

2 minutes ago

Indonesia Hit by 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake - Seismo ..

2 minutes ago

Broad strikes twice as Sri Lanka reach to 62-3 at ..

2 minutes ago

Total number of COVID-19 cases in Sri Lanka surpas ..

2 minutes ago

Cambodia reports 13 new imported COVID-19 cases, 4 ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.