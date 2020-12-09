UrduPoint.com
PML-N Using Political Parties For Personal Gains: Shibli

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:45 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was using political parties for its personal gains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Wednesday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was using political parties for its personal gains.

All opposition parties' leaders had suffered defeat on financial action task force (FATF) legislation, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The opposition parties proposed such amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) act which were meant to weaken the national anti-graft watchdog, he said.

Criticizing the PML-N leaders, he said the party had a practice to flee the country at the time of crisis.

The opposition leaders were trying to abolish NAB to get rid of the corruption and money laundering cases, he added.

About talks with opposition to cool down the political temperature, he said dialogues could be held with opposition on the national issues instead of their corruption cases.

In reply to a question about Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, he said the Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief was trying hard to meet his unconstitutional demands through public meetings.

