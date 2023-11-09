Open Menu

PML-N Utilized Funds For Public Welfare Projects: Jaffar

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2023 | 06:46 PM

PML-N utilized funds for public welfare projects: Jaffar

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had utilized the funds for public welfare projects and construction of road networks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had utilized the funds for public welfare projects and construction of road networks in Pakistan.

The people will vote for Nawaz party in the next elections due to development projects, he said while talking to PTV. Motorways, bridges, roads, hospitals, educational institutions, clean drinking water, Orange train and metro bus services were completed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

The PML-N has a huge vote bank in Punjab and other provinces, he said. The PML-N would have leading votes in general elections due to development works, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Shehla Reza while talking to PTV said that credit goes to her party for bringing a no-confidence vote against the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. She said that PPP had made all out efforts to convince Imran’s party for charter of democracy (CoD). She said that the stubborn attitude and weak policies of the PTI Chairman had damaged the economy of this country.

She further stated that a handsome amount was awarded to Pakistan for tackling climate change due to the effective diplomatic policies of the coalition government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Democracy Vote Metro Road Bank Orange Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Haripur, Kohat chambers pledge to boost cooperatio ..

Haripur, Kohat chambers pledge to boost cooperation

40 minutes ago
 Special Convocation of IUB on Nov 11

Special Convocation of IUB on Nov 11

40 minutes ago
 SE Highways visits site of two-way road

SE Highways visits site of two-way road

41 minutes ago
 DC vows to improve DHQ hospital's treatment, sanit ..

DC vows to improve DHQ hospital's treatment, sanitation facilities

41 minutes ago
 80,000 illegal immigrants sent back to Afghanistan ..

80,000 illegal immigrants sent back to Afghanistan from Balochistan: Achakzai

41 minutes ago
 Renowned playback singer Mala remembered

Renowned playback singer Mala remembered

38 minutes ago
Iqbal's poetry a bright chapter in history of Urdu ..

Iqbal's poetry a bright chapter in history of Urdu language

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh women teams all set for final ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh women teams all set for final ODI on Friday

40 minutes ago
 CTD launches massive operation across Sindh

CTD launches massive operation across Sindh

38 minutes ago
 Manshaullah urges people to follow Iqbal's teachin ..

Manshaullah urges people to follow Iqbal's teachings

38 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Girls Badminton L ..

Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Girls Badminton League begins

38 minutes ago
 PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through uni ..

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through unified ‘Friday Sermons’

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan