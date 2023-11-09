PML-N utilized funds for public welfare projects: Jaffar

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had utilized the funds for public welfare projects and construction of road networks in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal on Wednesday said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had utilized the funds for public welfare projects and construction of road networks in Pakistan.

The people will vote for Nawaz party in the next elections due to development projects, he said while talking to PTV. Motorways, bridges, roads, hospitals, educational institutions, clean drinking water, Orange train and metro bus services were completed under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, he said.

The PML-N has a huge vote bank in Punjab and other provinces, he said. The PML-N would have leading votes in general elections due to development works, he claimed.

Meanwhile, the senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Shehla Reza while talking to PTV said that credit goes to her party for bringing a no-confidence vote against the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf. She said that PPP had made all out efforts to convince Imran’s party for charter of democracy (CoD). She said that the stubborn attitude and weak policies of the PTI Chairman had damaged the economy of this country.

She further stated that a handsome amount was awarded to Pakistan for tackling climate change due to the effective diplomatic policies of the coalition government.