PML-N utterly unfamiliar with national integrity: Shafqat

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is utterly unfamiliar with concepts like national integrity and national honor

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership is utterly unfamiliar with concepts like national integrity and national honor.

While responding to Khawaja Asif's statement Shafqat Mahmood in a statement said that PML-N ministers try to outdo each other in defaming national dignity.

Shafqat Mehmood who is also President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab said Khawaja Asif's job in a foreign company while sitting as Foreign Minister is a shame for the country, adding, how can a person who is a foreign minister and receives salary from a foreign company give a speech on national dignity.

He said that the more number of aqama holders in the history of country were from PML-N.

The corruption in PML-N leadership has become a source of embarrassment for the nation, he added.

He went on saying that the historic meeting of foreign ministers of the Islamic countries in Islamabad was a symbol of Pakistan's dignity in the world.

From peace in the region to environmental protection, Shafqat said, the world values Pakistan's efforts.

Under the leadership of Imran Khan, Pakistan will get the place in the world that our country deserves, Shafqat Mahmood said.