PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in vandalizing the institutions and looting national money through kick backs.

Sharif family members are facing massive corruption and money laundering cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition parties didn't have desire to discuss genuine issues in the Parliament, he said adding that leaders of PML-N are engaged in raising non-issues on social media.

In reply to a question about presidential form of system, he said the PML-N is playing tactics to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

To a question about shortage of Urea, he said a sufficient amount of urea is available in the country for the farmers.

Criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party's government, he said the PPP has been ruling in Sindh for the last fourteen years and smuggling of urea reported from there.

He said Opposition perturbed over the progress of PTI government in every institution.

Appreciating the policies of incumbent government, he said agriculture, exports, remittances, revenue collection, textile and other sectors are showing improvement for the last many months.

The government, he said was trying to streamline the system. He said Imran Khan was an honest leader of Pakistan who wanted to take the country forward in every field.