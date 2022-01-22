UrduPoint.com

PML-N Vandalize Institutions, Looted Money Through Kick Backs: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:40 AM

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in vandalizing the institutions and looting national money through kick backs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had been involved in vandalizing the institutions and looting national money through kick backs.

Sharif family members are facing massive corruption and money laundering cases, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Opposition parties didn't have desire to discuss genuine issues in the Parliament, he said adding that leaders of PML-N are engaged in raising non-issues on social media.

In reply to a question about presidential form of system, he said the PML-N is playing tactics to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

To a question about shortage of Urea, he said a sufficient amount of urea is available in the country for the farmers.

Criticizing the Pakistan Peoples Party's government, he said the PPP has been ruling in Sindh for the last fourteen years and smuggling of urea reported from there.

He said Opposition perturbed over the progress of PTI government in every institution.

Appreciating the policies of incumbent government, he said agriculture, exports, remittances, revenue collection, textile and other sectors are showing improvement for the last many months.

The government, he said was trying to streamline the system. He said Imran Khan was an honest leader of Pakistan who wanted to take the country forward in every field.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Exports Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Social Media Agriculture Progress Pakistan Peoples Party Money Textile Muslim Family TV From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

3 minutes ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

3 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

3 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

3 minutes ago
 Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter re ..

Victims of Indian abuses: Mushaal, her daughter ready to testify before Stoke Wh ..

30 minutes ago
 Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Respon ..

Biden Admin Suspends 44 Flights to China in Response to US Flight Suspensions - ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.