PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz criticized for her immature political statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday criticized PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her immature and irresponsible statement for not holding talks in between her party and the army establishment open in public and after the selected government had been sent home

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Friday criticized PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for her immature and irresponsible statement for not holding talks in between her party and the army establishment open in public and after the selected government had been sent home.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Maryum Nawaz had no respect for the constitution and her immature political statement was not based on facts adding he said PPP's Bilawal Bhutto was much careful than her in giving statements in public.

He said now it is clear indication that PML-N would face defeat in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) upcoming elections and its party slogan 'respect to vote' was buried as well.

He said PML-N's narrative will not serve the people in GB so they should vote for PTI.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan has always preferred the politics of principles and never let his personal interest intervene in politics, he added." He warned the leadership of major opposition parties that the government "will not forgive them unless they return the looted public money".

"I challenge the opposition parties that they do whatever they want to do, get united or anything else.

We will not spare you anymore," he warned.

He reiterated that the opposition parties would not be spared from accountability no matter how big crowds they pulled in by getting united against the government.

He said that the image of the national institutions had badly been damaged in the past for personal gains while public money was transferred to personal accounts.

Ali Muhammad said PM Imran Khan had made it clear that the accountability process against the corrupt elements would continue regardless of their hue and cry.

He urged GB's people to use 'power of the vote' for their upcoming generations by casting vote to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party (PTI).

He said both the parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) had governed the GB in the past but did not own its residents.

He added that the opposition leaders should come to senses as they had tarnished their own image by engaging in the politics of chaos and anarchy.

If opposition wants to discuss any of the public issue they should discuss at parliament forum, he stressed.