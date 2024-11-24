PML-N vice president warns of severe repercussions for assaulting Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Vice-President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khurram Dastgir Khan Sunday vehemently denounced the PTI's march to Islamabad, branding it as "Tehreek-e-Intishar" and sternly warned that any attempts to attack Islamabad or coerce the state through terrorist acts will be met with severe repercussions.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, he emphasised that such violence-based actions of PTI will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He expressed fear that PTI's protest may be an attempt to boost terrorism activities, citing past incidents such as attacks on Parliament, burning trees in Islamabad and the May 9 incident, which are on record and raise questions about the party's intentions.

He emphasised that while peaceful protest is a fundamental democratic right of any political party, PTI's intentions are highly questionable, reminding us of their carrying weapons and harbouring malicious intentions.

He warned that the government will adopt a zero-tolerance policy this time, and will be taking stern action against any disruptions.

The government is committed to safeguarding the public, and state and will respond firmly to any threats to law and order, he mentioned.

He also slammed PTI for trying to sabotage Pakistan's economic progress, saying their attempts to disrupt the country's growth will be thwarted.