Open Menu

PML-N Vows To Uphold Stability Amidst PTI's Disruptive Politics: Aqeel Malik

Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

PML-N vows to uphold stability amidst PTI's disruptive politics: Aqeel Malik

Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was dedicated to steering the country towards economic and political stability and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was dedicated to steering the country towards economic and political stability and development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to maintaining stability and order in the country while tackling the challenges posed by protests.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was pushing the country towards shutdowns and chaos with its agenda.

While every political party has the right to protest within legal and constitutional limits, PML-N claims that PTI was attempting to paralyze Islamabad by targeting sensitive areas.

Answering a question, he said the recently introduced Election Act Amendment Bill aimed to clarify existing and proposed legislation to prevent floor-crossing and ensure a more transparent and stable political environment.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before ..

PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC

2 hours ago
 LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missin ..

LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series ..

Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024

6 hours ago
 DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

15 hours ago
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

16 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

16 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

16 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

16 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

17 hours ago
 PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan