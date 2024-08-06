Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was dedicated to steering the country towards economic and political stability and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was dedicated to steering the country towards economic and political stability and development.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to maintaining stability and order in the country while tackling the challenges posed by protests.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was pushing the country towards shutdowns and chaos with its agenda.

While every political party has the right to protest within legal and constitutional limits, PML-N claims that PTI was attempting to paralyze Islamabad by targeting sensitive areas.

Answering a question, he said the recently introduced Election Act Amendment Bill aimed to clarify existing and proposed legislation to prevent floor-crossing and ensure a more transparent and stable political environment.