PML-N Vows To Uphold Stability Amidst PTI's Disruptive Politics: Aqeel Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published August 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was dedicated to steering the country towards economic and political stability and development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Government’s Spokesperson on Legal Affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik on Tuesday said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was dedicated to steering the country towards economic and political stability and development.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government was committed to maintaining stability and order in the country while tackling the challenges posed by protests.
He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) was pushing the country towards shutdowns and chaos with its agenda.
While every political party has the right to protest within legal and constitutional limits, PML-N claims that PTI was attempting to paralyze Islamabad by targeting sensitive areas.
Answering a question, he said the recently introduced Election Act Amendment Bill aimed to clarify existing and proposed legislation to prevent floor-crossing and ensure a more transparent and stable political environment.
Recent Stories
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC
LHC seeks reply on plea seeking recovery of missing journalist from Sambrial
Pakistan announces 17-member squad for Test series against Bangladesh
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2024
DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)
Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP
Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua
Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki
LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II
MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC appoints vaccination teams to vaccinate cattle6 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to Digital Pakistan Vision: Shaza Fatima16 minutes ago
-
12 more meter disconnection over violation17 minutes ago
-
Powerful blast reported near police vehicle at Warsak Road17 minutes ago
-
Alhamra achieves milestone with international exhibition in Qatar27 minutes ago
-
PM kicks off monsoon tree plantation drive37 minutes ago
-
Two children drown in rain drains56 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi approves grant of 200-acres for Zoo, Safari park project in Islamabad1 hour ago
-
Woman electrocuted1 hour ago
-
PTI challenges Election Act Amendment Bill before SC2 hours ago
-
D.C Larkana directors departments to solve BF of employee's cases2 hours ago
-
PFA Sheikhupura cracks down on unhygienic food2 hours ago