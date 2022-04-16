UrduPoint.com

PML-N VP Condemns Attack On Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad In Punjab Assembly

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Senior Vice president of PML-N Balochistan Nawab Salman Khan Khilji on Saturday condemned the attack on Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari and valiance in the Punjab Assembly by PTI and PML-Q workers

In a statement, he said that the rule of democratic and political traditions has been destroyed in the Punjab Assembly which has no precedent for this in the past.

He said immediate action should be taken against those involved in the violence and attack on the Deputy Speaker.

Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that on the occasion of election of Chief Minister in the Punjab Assembly on the orders of the High Court, the members of PTI and PML-Q, seeing their defeat when they attacked on Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari which was condemnable.

He said that all the constitutional bodies of the country were slapped on the Deputy Speaker of the Punjab Assembly who showed their nonpolitical attitude saying that InshaAllah, the PML-N and its allies would also be successful in Punjab and Hamza Shahbaz Sharif would become the Chief Minister of Punjab.

