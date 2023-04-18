PML-N wants 2023 elections to be exemplary: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wants the 2023 general elections to be exemplary, the results of which will be accepted by all political parties with an open heart

Talking to a private news channel he said that in October we (all the stakeholders) will be fully ready for the election because by then all the hurdles will be removed.

He said unconditional talks with PTI, can settle for holding elections sooner or later, apart from that, we can talk about what steps should be taken to make the election ideal.

In response to a question, he said that Imran Khan, after trying all the tactics including dissolving assemblies was now stuck in the blind street.

Therefore, PTI should dialogue in a democratic way, he added.