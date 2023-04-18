UrduPoint.com

PML-N Wants 2023 Elections To Be Exemplary: Dastgir

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2023 | 11:52 PM

PML-N wants 2023 elections to be exemplary: Dastgir

Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wants the 2023 general elections to be exemplary, the results of which will be accepted by all political parties with an open heart

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Power Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wants the 2023 general elections to be exemplary, the results of which will be accepted by all political parties with an open heart.

Talking to a private news channel he said that in October we (all the stakeholders) will be fully ready for the election because by then all the hurdles will be removed.

He said unconditional talks with PTI, can settle for holding elections sooner or later, apart from that, we can talk about what steps should be taken to make the election ideal.

In response to a question, he said that Imran Khan, after trying all the tactics including dissolving assemblies was now stuck in the blind street.

Therefore, PTI should dialogue in a democratic way, he added.

Related Topics

Election Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Khurram Dastgir Khan October All From

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

33 seconds ago
 AJK Assembly adjourned without proceeding to elect ..

AJK Assembly adjourned without proceeding to elect new PM

2 minutes ago
 US Charges Hezbollah Financier, 8 Associates With ..

US Charges Hezbollah Financier, 8 Associates With Sanctions Evasions - Justice D ..

9 minutes ago
 US Arrests Metal Company Chief For Alleged Ukraine ..

US Arrests Metal Company Chief For Alleged Ukraine Sanctions Violations - Justic ..

9 minutes ago
 United Nations Has No Plans of Leaving Sudan - Spo ..

United Nations Has No Plans of Leaving Sudan - Spokesperson

9 minutes ago
 Russia Could Fine Google $50,000 for Refusing to D ..

Russia Could Fine Google $50,000 for Refusing to Delete Prohibited Content - Cou ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.