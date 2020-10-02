PML-N wants conflict between institutions: Shandana Gulzar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Shandana Gulzar Khan Friday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership wanted conflict between state institutions to succeed their personal agenda instead of highlighting national issues.

Talking to a private news channel, she said PML-N leadership should stop defaming Pakistan Army as critical statements against state institutions only weakening the country.

She alleged that the Sharif family just had minted national money while in power and kept it out of the country.

She said that PML-N chief and Maryam Safdar should respect state institutions including Army and courts added that a convicted and absconder had no right to sit abroad and issue statements against institutions.

Shandana said the opposition had the right to protest but people had to see if such a protest was for public interest or the aim was to protect their corrupt deeds.

She said Maryam Safdar, the daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif only wanted to introduce her Son Junaid Safdar in politics.

She said the PML-N chief's speeches against the state institutions would not give him any leverage.

She said that PM Imran Khan was performing better under pressure.

Shandana said it is 'ironic' that people who are "wanted by the law" are involved in the consultation process and were criticizing institutions.

The narrative of PML-N is only aimed at trying to conceal their looted wealth from the NAB, she added.