PML-N Wants Deal On Corruption Cases: Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 11:51 PM

Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz wanted to make deal with ruling party on eight corruption cases

The PML-N leaders were trying to get their corruption cases abolished and for that purpose, they were criticizing the national institutions, he said while talking to a private news channel. Targeting judiciary and other important institutions should be avoided, he added.

He said the opposition parties could criticize the government and so as to get a befitting reply.

In reply to a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said all out efforts would be made to bring ex-prime minister back to Pakistan before January 15.

He said Nawaz Sharif was granted bail on medical ground for medical treatment in London. Commenting on PML-N leader Safdar's arrest, he said the law enforcement agencies had caught him from the outside of the hotel room.

To a question regarding Murad Ali Shah, he said the Sindh chief minister had given a contradictory statement in the assembly and news conference.

