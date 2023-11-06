PML-N wants free, fair elections: Khurram

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that his party wants to see free and fair elections in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Monday said that his party wants to see free and fair elections in Pakistan.

The people will vote for Nawaz party on completing number of development projects in this country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The leaders of PML-N had been facing jail due to false cases filed by rival party, he said.

All the political parties had learned a lot from the past mistakes, he said.

He hoped that next elections would be held in a transparent manner.

Meanwhile, senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party Qamar Zaman Kaira while talking to news channel said that free and fair election is the only way to achieve progress.

The people should have full confidence in the results of elections, he said.

In reply to a question about meeting of Nawaz Sharif with Asif Ali Zardari, he said political parties' leaders

should have meeting with each other to discuss national matters.