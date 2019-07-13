PML-N wants political confrontation at any cost: Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari

Punjab Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political confrontation at any cost

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Information Syed Sumsam Ali Bukhari Saturday said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N ) wanted political confrontation at any cost

Talking to different delegations here, he regretted that conspiracies were being hatched against the government. "The Sharif family is getting trapped in its own net, laid out for others," he said.

The minister said that loose ends were getting tied up and many faces would be disclosed soon. "Maryam Nawaz herself wants to become a claimant and a judge at the same time," he added.

Bukhari said that those levelling allegations on others should also had patience to lend an ear to truth.

He said that involving government in every matter was premeditated, adding the PML-N was backing traders community for its own political ends.

The minister said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had already held negotiations with the trader community and was ready for more talks. "It was imperative to take strict decisions for achieving betterment of national economy," he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to put the country on the road to progress, prosperity and stability, concluded Information Minister Sumsam Ali Bukhari.