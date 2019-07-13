PML-N wants political instability: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

(@imziishan)

Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political instability and also destabilizes the national institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ( PML-N ) wanted political instability and also destabilizes the national institutions.

Talking to journalists here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), he said that the PML-N had strong history regarding attacking and black mailing the judiciary and judges.

He said the PML-N had learned nothing from past mistakes and it was still involved in black mailing to the judges.

Chohan said the alleged video tape was based on mere assumptions, whereas, the accountability court judge had rejected PML-N stance.

He said the judge had approached the higher judiciary for action. However, the matter has been taken up by the Supreme Court and he could not utter a single word over the matter.

He also made it clear that the judiciary was independent in the country. He said that Begum Maryam Safdar Awan and his father were those who had been rejected and neglected.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan pointed out that Maryam had done post doctorate in forgery. Actually she was leading a movement for saving her father but she could not fool the masses. Maryam should refrain from passing threats to state institutions and the government, he added. He demanded the higher judiciary to cancel the bail of Maryam Safdar.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.