UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PML-N Wants Political Instability: Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 09:09 PM

PML-N wants political instability: Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political instability and also destabilizes the national institutions

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political instability and also destabilizes the national institutions.

Talking to journalists here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), he said that the PML-N had strong history regarding attacking and black mailing the judiciary and judges.

He said the PML-N had learned nothing from past mistakes and it was still involved in black mailing to the judges.

Chohan said the alleged video tape was based on mere assumptions, whereas, the accountability court judge had rejected PML-N stance.

He said the judge had approached the higher judiciary for action. However, the matter has been taken up by the Supreme Court and he could not utter a single word over the matter.

He also made it clear that the judiciary was independent in the country. He said that Begum Maryam Safdar Awan and his father were those who had been rejected and neglected.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan pointed out that Maryam had done post doctorate in forgery. Actually she was leading a movement for saving her father but she could not fool the masses. Maryam should refrain from passing threats to state institutions and the government, he added. He demanded the higher judiciary to cancel the bail of Maryam Safdar.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would fulfill all promises made with the masses and would come up to their expectations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rawalpindi Post All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Rear Admiral (Rtd) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah appointed ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority's senior officers pro ..

2 minutes ago

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appears before accountability ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed, several injured in different road mish ..

2 minutes ago

Abbasi spend lavishly during his brief tenure, say ..

7 minutes ago

PPP expresses reservation over NA-205 Ghotki by-po ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.