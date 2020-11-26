PML-N wants to create unrest in country: Aamir Dogar

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Special assistant to Prime Minister and Chief Whip national assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that PML N wanted to create unrest in the country.

However, the government is determined to negate the designs of the Opposition party.

He expressed these views during a welcome, in his honour by PTI local stalwart Rao Asif Anwar, at Union Council 68, here on Thursday. Aamir Dogar stated that Opposition parties were faced with frustration. They want unrest in the country. Dogar also claimed that PTI would rule for the next term also due to matchless popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He further remarked that PTI government would ensure development work at gross root level.