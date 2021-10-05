PML-N wants to escape the accountability process: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, wanted to escape the accountability process for enjoying looted money

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N, wanted to escape the accountability process for enjoying looted money.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif and members of Sharif family are reluctant to share information with national accountability bureau regarding illegal transaction.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government would not shake hands with corrupt leaders of PML-N.

Commenting on Pandora papers, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is the first political leader who immediately issued directives for constituting a cell to probe this matter.

He assured that the government would make all efforts for transparent inquiry of all people involved in Pandora Papers.