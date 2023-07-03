Open Menu

PML-N Wants To Hold Next Elections In Oct: Rana Tanveer

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2023 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Sunday said that Pakistan Muslim League-N wants to hold the next general elections in October.

Elections should be held in time after dissolving assemblies, he said while talking to a private television channel.

There is a consensus of political parties to organize general elections on time, he said adding that the government has no plan to delay elections except in case of serious emergency.

Most of the politicians are on the same page to conduct the next elections without delay, he said. The minister said that the incumbent government's period will be ended by mid of August and the caretaker setup will take over the charge for a short period.

The Caretaker government is responsible to prepare for the next elections through ECP, he said.

