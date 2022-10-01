UrduPoint.com

PML-N Wants To Take Audio Leaks, Cipher To Logical End

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 01, 2022 | 07:09 PM

PML-N wants to take audio leaks, cipher to logical end

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar says Imran Khan's divisive and filthy narrative has been exposed in a recent audio leak and cipher is not a conspiracy.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 1st, 2022) The leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz have expressed commitment to take the issue of audio leaks and cipher to its logical conclusion as it has raised questions on the prestige and honour of country.

Addressing a news conference along with other senior party leaders in Lahore on Saturday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said that Imran Khan's divisive and filthy narrative has been exposed in a recent audio leak and cipher is not a conspiracy.

Rana Sanaullah, Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other PML-N leaders were present there in the press conference at Model Town office.

Terming cipher as a secret document and the property of Prime Minister office, he said that PTI Chief is responsible for this serious security breach.

Expressing displeasure over the poor performance of PTI in last four years, Ishaq Dar lamented that all the macroeconomic indicators of Pakistan showed desperate performance and country ranked as below to 50th economy worldwide in 2034.

He further pledged to steer the country out of the mammoth challenges as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is making his best efforts to tackle the challenges in an effective manner.

He said that due to the prudent steps taken by the coalition government, appreciation of rupee is being witnessed against Dollar. Resultantly, a significant reduction of country's loan has been observed.

Ishaq Dar expressed the resolve to provide maximum relief to the general public in coming weeks.

