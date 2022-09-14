Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday warned the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from issuing controversial statements over the appointment of new army chief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Tuesday warned the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan from issuing controversial statements over the appointment of new army chief.

The army chief would be appointed on merit, he said, while talking to a news channel.

Imran Khan, he said, was trying to create rift among the national institutions.

He urged the concerned quarters to take notice of the provocative statements of Imran Khan.

Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the high officials of the United Nations had brought messages from the world nations expressing solidarity with the flood-stricken people of Pakistan.

He said that coalition government was working round-the-clock to resolve the issues of flood affectees.