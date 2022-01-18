UrduPoint.com

PML-N Will Have To Return Plundered National Wealth For 'deal': Gill

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

PML-N will have to return plundered national wealth for 'deal': Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gul Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership would have to to return the national wealth plundered by them if they wanted a "deal" from the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gul Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership would have to to return the national wealth plundered by them if they wanted a "deal" from the government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Sharif family wanted to escape from the country and for that they were seeking a deal.

Gill said Nawaz Sharif would be deported from the United Kingdom after rejection of his visa. He should better stop the 'drama of illness' and return to Pakistan.

The Sharif family would have to answer for money laundering of Rs 16 billion, he added.

Gill said all the PML-N leaders had been spreading rumours of a "deal" for the last three to four months, but nothing was on the ground. Some of them wanted to take over the reins of party, he added.

Recalling the history of Sharifs' deals, Gill said they first entered in a deal with Zia-ul-Haq, and then with Muhammad Khan Junejo and Mustafa Jatoi respectively.

Then Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after stabbing in their backs, he added.

He said it was Nawaz, who again cheated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in 1997 and struck a deal with General Musharraf, which was tantamount to betraying his all party leaders.

The SAPM said a sum of Rs 7 billion was recovered from the account of their peon Maqsood and Rs16 billion from the accounts of other employees. Ironically, the employees were getting salaries of Rs 10,000-15,000, he added.

The PML-N leaders plundered the national wealth at their will while in government and then escaped from the country, he added.

Gill said the national exchequer was empty when Imran Khan came into power.

To a question, he said rumors were being spread through Maryam Aurangzeb that Nawaz Sharif was returning to the country after a 'deal'.

To another query, he said the PML-N leaders always deposited corruption money in the accounts of their employees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Pervez Musharraf Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muhammad Khan Junejo Maryam Aurangzeb United Kingdom Jatoi Zia-ul-Haq Money Visa Muslim Family All From Government Billion

Recent Stories

Action against gas compressor users under way

Action against gas compressor users under way

2 minutes ago
 Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordin ..

Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordinarily Challenging' - Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipt ..

KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipts

2 minutes ago
 DC orders to clear roads if snowfall in Galyat

DC orders to clear roads if snowfall in Galyat

2 minutes ago
 Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

4 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar's performance better than other CMs: ..

Usman Buzdar's performance better than other CMs: survey

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.