PML-N will have to return plundered national wealth for 'deal': Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gul Tuesday said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership would have to to return the national wealth plundered by them if they wanted a "deal" from the government.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the Sharif family wanted to escape from the country and for that they were seeking a deal.

Gill said Nawaz Sharif would be deported from the United Kingdom after rejection of his visa. He should better stop the 'drama of illness' and return to Pakistan.

The Sharif family would have to answer for money laundering of Rs 16 billion, he added.

Gill said all the PML-N leaders had been spreading rumours of a "deal" for the last three to four months, but nothing was on the ground. Some of them wanted to take over the reins of party, he added.

Recalling the history of Sharifs' deals, Gill said they first entered in a deal with Zia-ul-Haq, and then with Muhammad Khan Junejo and Mustafa Jatoi respectively.

Then Nawaz Sharif became prime minister after stabbing in their backs, he added.

He said it was Nawaz, who again cheated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in 1997 and struck a deal with General Musharraf, which was tantamount to betraying his all party leaders.

The SAPM said a sum of Rs 7 billion was recovered from the account of their peon Maqsood and Rs16 billion from the accounts of other employees. Ironically, the employees were getting salaries of Rs 10,000-15,000, he added.

The PML-N leaders plundered the national wealth at their will while in government and then escaped from the country, he added.

Gill said the national exchequer was empty when Imran Khan came into power.

To a question, he said rumors were being spread through Maryam Aurangzeb that Nawaz Sharif was returning to the country after a 'deal'.

To another query, he said the PML-N leaders always deposited corruption money in the accounts of their employees.