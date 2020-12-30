PML-N will hold meeting to decide line of action over arrest of Khawaja Asif

(@fidahassanain)

Rana Sana Ullah, the PML-N President for Punjab chapter, will chair the meeting tomorrow at 11: 30 am in Lahore’s Model Town.

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will hold a session on Thursday (tomorrow) to mull over organising protests against the arrest of central leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif and resignations of lawmakers from the assemblies, ARY news reported.

The huddle would review the political developments including arrests of leaders by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

There was possibility that the responsibilities would be given to the PML-N leaders regarding the upcoming series of protests which would be led by vice-president Maryam Nawaz.

The PML-N leaders would hold consultations over tomorrow’s deadline about lawmakers’ resignation in the upcoming session. The political leadership would finalize recommendations to take forward the anti-government movement.

Earlier today, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Niazi (the Prime Minister) himself was corrupt and involved in unlawful activities was angry with Khawaja Mohammad Asif over his speeches in the parliament.

“A fake case has been fabricated by NAB against Khawaja Asif,” said Ahsan Iqbal, pointing out that this nothing but a political revenge.

On Tuesday, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz had threatened the government of befitting the response for ‘kidnapping’ party lawmaker Khawaja Asif if he was not released shortly.

“Government is visibly fraught with distress over Pakistan Democratic Movement,” said Maryam Nawaz while talking to the reporters in Islamabad on Wednesday. “Now it is taking desperate measures. Asif was not arrested but kidnapped and that NAB detained him without any case on the behest of Imran Khan,” she further said.