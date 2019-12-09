PML-N will not oppose  Army Chief’s extension: Sources

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that the party leaders say that the PTI itself does not want to give extension to Army Chief General Bajwa and they (PML-N) are waiting for the ruling PTI what steps it takes and then the future action plan will be made.

LONDON: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) PML-N will never oppose extension in tenure of incumbent army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the sources said here on Monday.

They said that the ruling PTI itself did not want to give extension to sitting Army Chief.

“We are just looking towards the government as what it does because the ruling PTI doesn’t want to give extension to the incumbent Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa,” the sources quoted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif as saying in party’s London meeting.

The sources said that deals would be made on the basis of Election Commissioner’s appointment, saying that no one from the PML-N opposed extension of Army Chief.

“IF CEC comes on the recommendations of the government and two other members will be appointed on the basis of opposition’s recommendations,” said the party leaders said.

The party leaders also said that the PTI itself was damaging its politics and Imran Khan now was listening the same things he used to utter for others.

“Today we are hearing minus one formula and it is basically the result of what Imran Khan used to say,” said the leaders adding that “Now he is listening to the same things he used to say for others,”.

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in an interview last year said that there were at least three people in PTI who had been waiting for the office of Prime Minister while holding “Shairwani”.

He had said that they had been waiting for a suitable time for their appearance.

“It suits us if he (Imran Khan) remains Prime Minister,” said the participants, adding that “PTI is also going down but the issue is not with the PTI as Pakistan is also going down which is not unacceptable,”. They said that Imran Khan should dissolve assemblies and there should be fresh elections, adding that if PM Khan became hurdle in the way of new elections then he must be removed and a new PM should be elected to steer the country out of crises.

Ahsan Iqbal said that an interim PM would be brought for two to three months and the political parties cannot propose anyone as permanent PM. The better option, therefore, he said, was that that national government should be formed and legislation should be done. He also indicated towards the allies of the PTI’s government saying that that all the allies were worried because the promises made with them had not been fulfilled yet.

“There is unrest in political and economic circles of the country,” said Ahsan Iqbal.

Addressing all those three waiting for the post of Prime Ministership, Ahsan Iqbal said: “Come and tell us what you want otherwise how can we know that you are there waiting for such big post,”.