PML-N Will Not Surrender Before PTI Govt, Says Rana Sana Ullah

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 01:38 PM

PML-N will not surrender before PTI govt, says Rana Sana Ullah

Former PML-N Punjab Law Minister Rana Sana Ullah says there are corrupt people in the incumbent government but Imran Khan has not taken any notice which speaks volumes of his stance on anti-corruption and accountability.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 3rd, 2020) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah his party neither would bow down nor would it surrender in front of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government.

He also demanded abolition of special courts on Saturday.

“The judges of special courts are “prisoners of conscience,” said Rana Sana Ullah.

He was talking to the reporters outside the courtroom.

Sana Ullah said that special courts would be formed in six months for conviction of opposition members. But, he said, these courts should not be formed.

The PML-N leader reiterated that his party would neither bow down nor surrender in front of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government.

“This is tyranny and revenge, but our party would fight against this oppression,” he said.

He also said that no allegation was proven against PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

“Prosecutors failed to prove any allegation against Shahbaz Sharif. Show one rupee of transaction from his bank account. Even Nawaz Sharif was convicted without any proof,” said Sana Ullah.

He stated that there was no progress in 15 months.

“A false case was launched against me. All my accounts, including my family, have been frozen. There should be transparent accountability in the country,” the PML-N said. .

Imran Khan, he further said, was unable to see billions of rupees corruption happening in his own tenure.

“Imran Khan is now exposed,” said the former Punjab law minister, pointing out that there were corrupt people in the government.

He said they fought against oppression and would continue to fight against it.

“We have no fight against any state institution,” he added.

Earlier, Anti-Narcotics Court Judge Khalid Bashir took up the matter of Rana Sana Ullah and adjourned further hearing till Oct 31.

On December 24, 2019, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted bail to the former provincial minister in drug smuggling case.

On July 01, Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested Rana Sana Ullah over charges of having huge quantity 15 Kg heroin while travelling from Faisalabad to Lahore. However, he won the bail and was still fighting his case.

