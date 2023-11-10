PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

(@Abdulla99267510)

Rana Sanaullah says that after the joint announcement by PML-N and MQM-P regarding their collaboration in the February 8 elections, many things are yet to be finalized.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah expressed optimism about the electoral prospects of his party in Karachi during the upcoming general elections, saying that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would help the PML-N to get three to four seats of the national assembly in Karachi.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Lahore.

“The MQM-P will provide space for PML-N candidates to secure success in the electoral contest,” said the PML-N leader.

Hinting at potential seat adjustments with Fazlur Rehman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah acknowledged the strong relations with various political leaders, including Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. Despite the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) competing against each other, he emphasized that there is no enmity between the two parties, and their goal is not to destroy each other.

Sanaullah asserted the intention to strengthen PML-N in Balochistan and suggested the possibility of seat adjustments in certain Constituencies within the province. He conveyed the preparedness of his party to extend or receive assistance where necessary.

Expressing concern over the potential challenges of a hung parliament, he stressed the importance of the future government securing a simple majority.

Highlighting the need for a broad-based agreement on policies, Sanaullah stated that the forthcoming government must collaborate with various parties to navigate the country through crises. Despite facing challenges in 2018, he pointed out that PML-N secured 64 seats from Punjab, demonstrating its resilience and popularity.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election, Sanaullah expressed confidence in PML-N's performance, noting that the party aims to surpass its 2013 achievement of 117 seats in Punjab. He specifically identified 35 out of 46 seats in south Punjab as belonging to PML-N, predicting a majority in that region.

Addressing speculations about a potential merger with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Sanaullah clarified that PML-N is open to seat adjustments but not a merger. He mentioned the possibility of a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat, indicating a willingness to accommodate PML-Q in Gujrat.

Sanaullah also disclosed that PML-N had fulfilled its promise by providing tickets to MPs who supported the party in by-elections. Regarding other political entities, he mentioned the absence of seat adjustment offers from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, affirming their right to field candidates independently.