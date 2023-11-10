Open Menu

PML-N Will Secure Three To Four NA Seats With MQM-P’s Support: Rana Sana

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 10, 2023 | 12:33 PM

PML-N will secure three to four NA seats with MQM-P’s support: Rana Sana

Rana Sanaullah says that after the joint announcement by PML-N and MQM-P regarding their collaboration in the February 8 elections, many things are yet to be finalized.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah expressed optimism about the electoral prospects of his party in Karachi during the upcoming general elections, saying that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) would help the PML-N to get three to four seats of the national assembly in Karachi.

Rana Sanaullah said that after the joint announcement by PML-N and MQM-P regarding their collaboration in the February 8 elections, many things are yet to be finalized.

He expressed these words while talking to the reporters in Lahore.

“The MQM-P will provide space for PML-N candidates to secure success in the electoral contest,” said the PML-N leader.

Hinting at potential seat adjustments with Fazlur Rehman in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sanaullah acknowledged the strong relations with various political leaders, including Asif Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto. Despite the PML-N and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) competing against each other, he emphasized that there is no enmity between the two parties, and their goal is not to destroy each other.

Sanaullah asserted the intention to strengthen PML-N in Balochistan and suggested the possibility of seat adjustments in certain Constituencies within the province. He conveyed the preparedness of his party to extend or receive assistance where necessary.

Expressing concern over the potential challenges of a hung parliament, he stressed the importance of the future government securing a simple majority.

Highlighting the need for a broad-based agreement on policies, Sanaullah stated that the forthcoming government must collaborate with various parties to navigate the country through crises. Despite facing challenges in 2018, he pointed out that PML-N secured 64 seats from Punjab, demonstrating its resilience and popularity.

Looking ahead to the upcoming election, Sanaullah expressed confidence in PML-N's performance, noting that the party aims to surpass its 2013 achievement of 117 seats in Punjab. He specifically identified 35 out of 46 seats in south Punjab as belonging to PML-N, predicting a majority in that region.

Addressing speculations about a potential merger with the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q), Sanaullah clarified that PML-N is open to seat adjustments but not a merger. He mentioned the possibility of a meeting between Nawaz Sharif and Chaudhry Shujaat, indicating a willingness to accommodate PML-Q in Gujrat.

Sanaullah also disclosed that PML-N had fulfilled its promise by providing tickets to MPs who supported the party in by-elections. Regarding other political entities, he mentioned the absence of seat adjustment offers from the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, affirming their right to field candidates independently.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Nawaz Sharif Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Rana SanaUllah Gujrat Pakistan Peoples Party February 2018 Muslim From Government Agreement Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Sola ..

PIA is present on privatization list: Murtaza Solangi

6 minutes ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. A ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 42 South Africa Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, Histor ..

19 minutes ago
 Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal ..

Punjab Govt introduces 'Sikh Yatra' booking portal

32 minutes ago
 PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Ga ..

PM urges ECO countries to push for ceasefire in Gaza

37 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2023

4 hours ago
Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in ..

Commitment with national unity, harmony renewed in Karachi on Iqbal Day

13 hours ago
 Sterling left out of England squad again

Sterling left out of England squad again

14 hours ago
 AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive j ..

AJK PM endorses constructive criticism, positive journalism for reformation of a ..

14 hours ago
 Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ..

Germany unveils huge electricity price relief for ailing manufacturers

14 hours ago
 Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanit ..

Allam Iqbal teaches selfness, greatness of humanity, love, brotherhood through h ..

14 hours ago
 146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated ..

146th birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal celebrated across country

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan