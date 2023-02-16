PML-N will steer country out of current crises: Talal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the PML-N was the only party which would steer the country out of the prevailing crises and challenges, like in the past.

Talking to the media at the party's secretariat in Model Town, he said that the PML-N had a history of serving the people as it completed various mega development projects besides raising living standard of people whenever it was given a chance. Networks of Motorways and highways were spread besides launch of various electricity generation projects to end power load-shedding in the country, he recalled.

He said that the coalition government in centre did not want to put burden on the public, but it was a result of incapability and mismanagement of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which forced the current government to get a deal from the IMF. Despite pressure and demands by the IMF, the incumbent government agreed to impose very less new taxes through a mini budget to avoid the country going towards default, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said the pubic should see that who was responsible for inflation in the country as the IMF deal signed by the previous PTI government was never followed that created tough circumstances for the present government. He said the PML-N paid a heavy political price for recent unpopular steps taken in larger national interest; however, the government would take every possible step to strengthen country's economy.

The PML-N leader said that his party believed in supremacy of the law and the constitution as nobody was above the law.

The PML-N and its leadership including Nawaz Sharif always showed respect for courts and presented themselves for accountability, he said adding that level playing field was imperative to ensure the rule of law.

He said the PML-N was always ready for going into elections; however, at the same time consultation with all stakeholders was a must to ensure uncontroversial elections.