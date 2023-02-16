UrduPoint.com

PML-N Will Steer Country Out Of Current Crises: Talal

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PML-N will steer country out of current crises: Talal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senior leader Talal Chaudhry said on Thursday that the PML-N was the only party which would steer the country out of the prevailing crises and challenges, like in the past.

Talking to the media at the party's secretariat in Model Town, he said that the PML-N had a history of serving the people as it completed various mega development projects besides raising living standard of people whenever it was given a chance. Networks of Motorways and highways were spread besides launch of various electricity generation projects to end power load-shedding in the country, he recalled.

He said that the coalition government in centre did not want to put burden on the public, but it was a result of incapability and mismanagement of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which forced the current government to get a deal from the IMF. Despite pressure and demands by the IMF, the incumbent government agreed to impose very less new taxes through a mini budget to avoid the country going towards default, he added.

Talal Chaudhry said the pubic should see that who was responsible for inflation in the country as the IMF deal signed by the previous PTI government was never followed that created tough circumstances for the present government. He said the PML-N paid a heavy political price for recent unpopular steps taken in larger national interest; however, the government would take every possible step to strengthen country's economy.

The PML-N leader said that his party believed in supremacy of the law and the constitution as nobody was above the law.

The PML-N and its leadership including Nawaz Sharif always showed respect for courts and presented themselves for accountability, he said adding that level playing field was imperative to ensure the rule of law.

He said the PML-N was always ready for going into elections; however, at the same time consultation with all stakeholders was a must to ensure uncontroversial elections.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Same Price Talal Chaudhry Muslim Media All From Government Mini

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.