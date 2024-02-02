PML-N will steer country out of economic quagmire: Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) former finance minister, Senator Ishaq Dar, has said that PML-N has a comprehensive plan to steer the nation out of its current economic predicament.

Talking to a private news channel, Dar said that the performance of PML-N from 2013 to 2017 was documented in history, and due to the excellent economic policies of Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, the world recognized Pakistan as a rising economic power.

"Pakistan was going to be a second-choice place for foreign direct investment.

" Replying to a query regarding the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) performance, he said that the sole purpose of the 16-month PDM government was to save Pakistan from the default in which we succeeded.

Dar refers to the report of the international financial institution Bloomberg, which states that the PML-N has delivered the best economic performance over the past two decades.

He goes on to say that going forward, we will implement every single one of our manifesto's recommendations, thanks to the strength of the people and a two-thirds majority.