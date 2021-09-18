PML-N will win next general elections: Shehbaz Sharif

(@fidahassanain)

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need of free and transparent elections, and warned that no attempts of rigging would be tolerated.

SIALKOT: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-18, 2021) President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif said that his party would win the next general elections.

Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need of free and transparent elections, and warned that no attempts of rigging would be tolerated.

He expressed these words while addressing a workers convention in Sialkot on Saturday.

The PML-N chief said that victory of his party in recent cantonment board elections was not a small feat.

He said the entire Punjab rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) as it has lost polls in cantonment boards which are considered its birthplace.

He also lashed out at the PTI government, saying that sugar worth billions of rupees was imported in last three years, hence depleting foreign exchange reserves of the country and increasing the price to the commodity to Rs110 per kg.

PML-N President added that poor were hit hard by inflation and now after petrol bomb, government has also imposed new taxes on electricity bills. He asked that after all this, why people wouldn’t yearn for government of Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier, Khawaja Saad Rafique, in his address said that cantonment board elections were a decisive survey and claimed that PML-N would win elections from Peshawar to Karachi if free and transparent polls were conducted in the country.