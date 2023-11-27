PML-N will work hard to clinch vote bank from Sindh: Ranjha

(@FahadShabbir)

Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said that his party will work hard to clinch votes from Sindh areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Monday said that his party will work hard to clinch votes from Sindh areas.

We are working on a strategy and making alliance with other political parties to get votes from Sindh province in next elections, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PML-N had a strong vote bank in Punjab areas, he claimed. There is a need to focus on Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa to form next government with majority votes, he said.

Commenting on preparation of rival party for general elections, he said that Pakistan Peoples Party could face tough challenge in many parts including Punjab.

The people will cast vote to those party candidates who have a track record of delivering to Pakistan, he said. He further stated that PML-N, had a vast history of delivering to masses.

He hoped that a large number of people will vote for Nawaz Sharif for completing mega development projects in Pakistan.